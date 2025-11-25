Karl-Anthony Towns delivered one of his most dominant performances of the season Monday night, and one of his most heartfelt moments. After dropping 37 points and 12 rebounds in the New York Knicks’ 113-100 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Towns used his postgame interview to speak not about the box score, but about gratitude, family, and resilience as Thanksgiving approaches.

Coming off a brief shooting slump earlier in the month, Towns said maintaining confidence through difficult stretches has required perspective. That perspective was on full display when he opened up emotionally about what he’s most thankful for.

Karl-Anthony Towns on confidence through slumps and what he's thankful for: "I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity to call my father and he answers the phone. And I'm extremely thankful that I continue to wake up every day and try again, even when yesterday was a hard day, I… pic.twitter.com/e05OEA7UmK — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 25, 2025

“I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity to call my father, and he answers the phone,” Towns said, voice softening. “And I'm extremely thankful that I continue to wake up every day and try again. Even when yesterday was a hard day, I get to try again.”

It was a rare, vulnerable moment for the veteran star, who has dealt with personal loss and adversity throughout his career. His comments resonated deeply with fans, many of whom took to social media to say the interview captured the true spirit of the holiday season.

On the court, Towns was unstoppable. He shot 14-for-20 from the field, made all six of his free throws, and controlled the paint from start to finish as the Knicks secured their 12th straight win over Brooklyn. Jalen Brunson added 27 points while Mikal Bridges chipped in 16, and Jordan Clarkson scored 12 off the bench.

New York combined efficiency with defensive execution, shooting 45-of-88 overall while holding the Nets to just 33-of-87 from the floor. The Knicks’ last loss to Brooklyn came nearly three years ago, Jan. 28, 2023, underscoring their dominance in the crosstown rivalry.

While the Knicks moved to strengthen their Atlantic Division standing, Towns’ postgame message was what defined the night. In the midst of a strong start to his tenure in New York, the star big man made it clear that gratitude, for family, for health, for another chance each day, matters more than any stat line.

As the Thanksgiving week continues, Towns reminded Knicks fans of both perspective and purpose.