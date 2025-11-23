Landry Shamet picked up an injury during the New York Knicks' matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday evening.

Shamet is going through his eighth year in the NBA, his second with the Knicks. He has been active in the rotation as one of the team's best shooters with his ability to space the floor with a remarkable 3-point shot.

However, the veteran guard sustained an injury against Orlando. It took place three minutes into the first quarter, appearing to dislocate his shoulder. Head coach Mike Brown gave an update on Shamet after the game, saying he will get a full evaluation soon, per reporter Kristian Winfield.

“Mike Brown says Landry Shamet is going to get a full evaluation in the next couple days. Shamet appeared to dislocate his shoulder in the first quarter,” Winfield wrote.

How Landry Shamet, Knicks played against Magic

It will be unfortunate for the Knicks to lose one of their valuable players in Landry Shamet. Following his absence, they lost 133-121 to the Magic.

New York competed with Orlando throughout the first half, even leading 66-64 at halftime. However, their defense regressed in the last 24 minutes of regulation, losing 69-55 in that stretch.

Turnovers and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Magic prevailed in both categories by limiting their turnovers to 14 while scoring 64 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Knicks as they turned the ball over 17 times while getting 48 points inside the paint.

Five players scored in double-digits for New York in the loss. Jalen Brunson led the way with 33 points, 11 assists and three rebounds. He shot 12-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns came next with 24 points and eight rebounds, Mikal Bridges had 18 points and seven rebounds, Jordan Clarkson put up 15 points and five assists, while Josh Hart provided 12 points and five rebounds.

New York fell to a 9-6 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Miami Heat and one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.