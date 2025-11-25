Karl-Anthony Towns achieved a performance the New York Knicks hadn't seen since Patrick Ewing in 1999 following their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

In 33 minutes of action, Towns dominated the Nets with his aggressiveness on the offensive side of the ball. He finished with a stat line of 37 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. He shot 14-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Towns' remarkable efficiency throughout the contest saw him match a statistical feat with Ewing, per StatMuse. This was especially the case in the scoring, rebounding, blocking, and overall shooting department. Not to mention that New York massively benefitted with his presence on the court.

KAT vs Brooklyn: 37 PTS

12 REB

2 BLK

14-20 FG

+25 The first Knick with those numbers in a game since Ewing in 1999. pic.twitter.com/CSuxl63cwd — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 25, 2025

How Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks played against Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks as they coasted to a 113-100 win over the Nets in the New York State rivalry.

Article Continues Below

The matchup was mostly competitive as New York only led 51-48 going into the halftime break. The third quarter is when they woke up and outscored Brooklyn 38-27 to create the distance they needed to secure the win.

Shot selection, ball movement and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in all these categories by making 51% of their total shots, creating 28 assists and scoring 52 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Nets as they shot 38% from the field, dished out 19 assists and produced 28 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Towns. Jalen Brunson delivered a strong performance of 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 10-of-19 overall, including 4-of-9 from downtown, and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Mikal Bridges came next with 16 points and four rebounds, Jordan Clarkson scored 12 points off the bench, while Miles McBride provided nine points and three assists.

New York improved to a 10-6 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Atlanta Hawks while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by 0.5 games and Miami Heat by one game.

The Knicks will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. ET as part of the NBA Cup group stage.