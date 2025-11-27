The New York Knicks have been solid so far on the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 11-6 after a recent blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road. The Knicks' depth has been shown in full force so far this year, with forward Josh Hart scoring 22 points in the win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, things weren't going so well for Hart earlier this year, when he was robbed of $185,000 worth of watches back in September, per a new report from the New York Post.

“Hart, 30, dropped off his duffle bag inside The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street near Varick Street around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 5 – and when he returned about an hour later, his watch case was missing from inside, cops and sources said,” reported Amanda Woods of the New York Post.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description is available at this time. Hart reported the theft three days after it occurred, per Woods.

Hart will certainly be hoping to track down those responsible and retrieve the expensive pieces.

In any case, the Knicks have been playing relatively well so far this year, finding some ways to win on the road of late after starting out winless in that department to open up the year.

Hart has seen a reduced role over the last two years due to the emergence of players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, but he's still an important piece on a Knicks team that is expected by many to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals this year. If they want to do so, Hart will have to continue to be aggressive, as he was on Wednesday night, to make defenses pay when they don't guard him as closely as others.

The Knicks will next take the floor on Friday evening at home vs the Milwaukee Bucks.