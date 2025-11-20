If there's one sure thing about the New York Knicks, it's the fact that Josh Hart will lay everything on the table every game. Hart has always been a workhorse despite being undersized for his position, embodying the underdog culture in the Big Apple.

If there's another sure thing about the New York Knicks, it's the fact that Hart will do something hilarious every game.

Against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, the 30-year-old wingman zoomed to the passing lane to try to steal the ball. It, however, sailed out of bounds, and Hart's momentum forced him to dive into the crowd seated at courtside. He then grabbed a piece of chocolate from a fan before returning to the floor.

Josh Hart dives into the stands and picks up a quick bite during the game 😅pic.twitter.com/K1eqmbv4Bb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was a funny breather for Hart. After all, as the tagline goes, have a break, have a—oh wait, that's a different brand of chocolate.

Fans loved Hart's in-game treat. He may not have gotten the ball, but he grabbed something sweeter.

“Classic Josh Hart energy. Midgame snack break in the stands while the Knicks are up!” said @olusegun04.

“Only Josh Hart,” added @Courtsidecom.

“Snack game strong, Josh,” echoed @NoBanksNearby.

“I love this guy,” professed @blittermedia.

“Josh Hart is really out here turning games into snack time. Knicks better hold that lead!” posted @Liftkeed.

The Knicks indeed held on to their lead and escaped with a two-point win over the Mavericks, 113-111, in Jalen Brunson's return from an ankle injury.

Brunson had 28 points, three rebounds, and five assists, while Hart chipped in 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists off the bench.

New York improved to 9-5.