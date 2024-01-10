The Knicks' request for a Disabled Player Exception for Mitchell Robinson was denied by the NBA as there is optimism he could return.

The NBA is denying the New York Knicks a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception for center Mitchell Robinson because there is optimism that the center can return from ankle surgery and play late in the regular season, according to Adrian Wojnarowki of EPSN.

This is a massive development for the Knicks, as Mitchell Robinson is one of the best defensive centers in the league, and pairing him with the addition of OG Anunoby could make New York one of the best defenses overall.

The Knicks have gotten great play out of backup center Isaiah Hartenstein during Robinson's absence, and he might even present an element on the offensive end that Robinson does not. Regardless, Robinson brings a level of defense and rebounding, especially on the offensive end of the floor, that Isaiah Hartenstein does not. Having that duo available for the playoffs would be huge for the Knicks.

What can Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby do together?

Since the Knicks acquired OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, they have seemingly hit another gear, going 5-0 in that stretch. Two of those wins came against contenders in the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers. The win over Philadelphia was especially dominating on the road, and could be a game people look back on later in the season.

The Knicks acquired Anunoby for his defense and three-point shooting. He has lived up to that billing, and has shown to be a great fit with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Seeing what Anunoby has done on the defensive end of the floor along, followed by this latest report on Robinson, the Knicks and their fans will undoubtedly be dreaming about how stout that defensive unit might be.

Time will tell if Robinson will return in the regular season, but a defensive duo or Anunoby and Robinson picking up for what Brunson and Randle lack on that end of the floor is enticing.

It will be worth monitoring the Knicks' words on Robinson after this latest report, as he could provide a boost in the playoffs.