The New York Knicks are gunning for Donovan Mitchell. That’s not a secret at this point: they are looking to bring their hometown hero back to his city. However, as of the moment, they haven’t reached an agreement with the Utah Jazz yet. With the Jazz not in a rush to trade Mitchell, New York will likely need to pivot to a different player to trade for.

One possibility that came up for the Knicks is Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. Fred Katz of The Athletic floated this idea around in his recent article. While Anunoby is nowhere near Mitchell’s level on offense, his defensive playmaking and three-point shooting is always a good addition for any team with some semblance of playoff aspirations. However, Katz also points out a problem with a potential Anunoby deal. (via The Athletic)

“There are rumors about OG Anunoby, who fits everywhere and would help everyone, but it would take a substantial offer to pry him away from the Raptors. The Knicks have enough to get a deal done, but do they want to give up so many of their desirables for someone who isn’t putting them over the top?”

The Raptors value Anunoby much higher that most people realize. They weren’t willing to give him up in the deal for Kawhi Leonard back in 2019. If the Knicks want to trade for OG Anunoby, they’ll have to surrender significant assets to appease Toronto. That may be a price too high for a player they view as a role player.

Of course, things can change at the drop of a hat, though. Perhaps the Knicks can find a trade for Anunoby that doesn’t gut their roster, they should probably go for it.