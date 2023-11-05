RJ Barrett practiced on Sunday is expected to return for the New York Knicks on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks reportedly practiced today and he will play tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers if everything comes out well, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Barrett has missed the previous two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks due to a knee injury that stems back to opening night against the Boston Celtics, when he seemingly hurt himself landing on that leg.

So far this season, RJ Barrett is off to an efficient start in the games he has played. He has scored 21 points per game, shooting 45.3% and 42.9% from three, according to Basketball Reference. The Knicks were at 2-2 overall this season before Barrett's absence, winning games against the Atlanta Hawks and Cavaliers. The Knicks lost the second game on a back-to-back without Barrett against the Cavaliers, then narrowly lost to the Bucks on the road on Friday.

New York sits at 2-4 to start this season, and the opening to the season looked to be a tough one as soon as the schedule was released, but the team hopes to turn it around starting on Monday to carry momentum from last year's playoff run into this season. Barrett returning to the lineup would be a big help, and him continuing to put up efficient performances would be a big lift to the team.

With Julius Randle having a rough start to the season, Barrett's return should take some pressure off. The Knicks will need Julius Randle to turn things around before things spiral as well, but Barrett is a key part of the team as well.