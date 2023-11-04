Amid his struggles on the court, Knicks star Julius Randle was called out by analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins.,

The New York Knicks are in hell this season. Once again, the team is starting off ridiculously slow this season. They are just 2-5 after their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The biggest area of concern for New York is, of course, Julius Randle. The former All-Star forward has been struggling heavily this season, averaging just 13.7 points per game on a horrid 27.1% split.

Randle's tendency to tunnel and attempt to shoot his way out of a slump has earned the ire of many Knicks fans. That includes Kendrick Perkins, who dressed down the star on live TV. Perkins called out the star forward and told him to avoid being a “ball hog”. (video via ClutchPoints)

“It's too much individual basketball & it starts with Julius Randle… If I'm on his team, I'm frustrated… He is ball hogging. He has to be unselfish, get off the ball, trust his teammates, & just play team basketball”

The Knicks have routinely had stretches of games where they just look… bad. A lot of their struggles coincide with Randle's own struggles. Even if New York has Jalen Brunson or Immanuel Quickley, the team still goes where Randle goes. If he's struggling… the team struggles. When he's on, though, Randle can truly be a treat to watch.

Knicks fans are hoping that Randle figures out his struggles, AND find a way to positively contribute to the team while he's in a slump. When you're struggling on offense, the least you can do is to try and make an impact on the other facets of the game.