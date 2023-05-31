The New York Knicks look to find a new leader in the front office after deciding to part ways with general manager Scott Perry.

Perry, 59, was hired by the Knicks in July 2017 as the general manager and took over basketball duties in 2020 after President Steve Mills was fired. After leading New York to three playoff appearances after a rocky start, the team decided that they would not be renewing his contract once it expires, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Newsday first reported news of the Knicks’ decision on Perry.

Some of the notable moves the Knicks made since 2020 with Scott Perry include the hiring of head coach Tom Thibodeau, which led to the breakout season of Julius Randle, and began a trilogy of playoff appearances that didn’t go past the second round. The Knicks also made key acquisitions in Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, but these acquisitions would go on to be viewed as disappointments that set the team back. The team made up for this however by signing Jalen Brunson and eventually trading for Josh Hart.

The New York Knicks finished 47-35 before defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round before bowing down to the Eastern Conference-champion Miami Heat in Round 2.

They do not have a first-round pick this summer, but they have their own first-rounders in the next six drafts, plus four additional first-rounders from prior deals. They also have a bevy of current assets that can be seen as enticing trade options for teams as well.

Recruiting a star to New York City hasn’t been fruitful over the past decade, but the assets and players are there, and what remains is which stars might be available this offseason, and how much will the team be willing to part with to acquire such stars? These are questions the new GM after Scott Perry will have to answer.