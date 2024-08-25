The New York Knicks made a big splash this past spring with their advancement to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks had the Indiana Pacers on the ropes before letting them come back and win the series, sending Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and the rest of New York's team home dreaming of better days.

On Saturday, gold medal Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles, who infamously questioned whether NBA players should be allowed to call themselves ‘World Champions,' shared his honest thoughts on Josh Hart and the Knicks when he was asked to give his opinion.

“Do you know who Josh Hart is?” Lyles was asked. “No,” Lyles replied.

“He plays for the Knicks,” Lyles was then told, to which he responded, “I appreciate it.”

Lyles' comments came amid rumors of a potential Knicks trade for a Utah Jazz big man. They illustrated once again that the Knicks have a ways to go before becoming household names in the National Basketball Association.

Knicks prepare for 2024-2025 season

Lyles may not have known who Josh Hart is, but it's safe to say that he and his Knicks teammates aren't losing sleep over the famous Olympic sprinter's latest comments. Lyles has been typecast as an NBA agitator; in this case he appears to be making an honest admission after he was asked a simple question.

The goal now is for Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and the Knicks to make an even bigger name for themselves by continuing to win games at the NBA level in pursuit of their first NBA championship since 1973, when Willis Reed and Walt “Clyde” Frazier roamed the hardwood floor at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

Offseason has fans thinking championship

Brunson has already taken a pay cut for the sake of helping the Knicks to add better teammates around him. New York's management obliged and added Mikal Bridges this offseason, a do-it-all small forward/shooting guard hybrid who could give the Knicks the best “small ball,” position-less lineup (excepting a few noteworthy big men) since the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

It's not known whether Bridges can put the Knicks in that same stratosphere or not. For now, fans are advised to enjoy the ride, while feeling free to further educate Lyles on the growing potential of New York's preeminent National Basketball Association franchise.