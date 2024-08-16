Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony was on his show titled “7PM In Brooklyn” with his co-host Kid Mero where the topic of conversation was on Team USA runner Noah Lyles. The Olympics participant made a lot of noise last August when he questioned the legitimacy of the title of “world champions” when an NBA, NFL, or MLB team wins their major titles.

Anthony would give his side of the argument that the reason why the winners of the NBA Finals calls themselves world champions is because “the world comes to us to get the game.” However, the former New York Knicks superstar would say that he understands that the “semantics” could be argued since the leagues are based in one country, but he doesn't like how Lyles keeps “shooting at the NBA.”

“The reason why we call ourselves world champions over here is because this is our game, The world comes to us to get the game, so yes, we are the world champs, to everybody,” Anthony said. “Now I do understand from that side, semantics I understand. But my thing is, why do you keep shooting at the NBA? Don’t keep shooting at the NBA. If you want to shoot, shoot at the fact that y’all ain’t got no league for your own. Shoot at that, shoot at why they aren’t pouring money into that sport, which they should be. Michael Johnson is doing it, you don’t want to support Michael Johnson because of what?”

Carmelo Anthony supports Noah Lyles, but doesn't agree with comparison

Anthony would also emphasize throughout the segment that he and the rest of the NBA support Lyles for the work he puts in for the country in track and field at the Olympics. On the other hand, Anthony would say it's not fair to compare the Olympics to different leagues in the country like basketball and likely football.

“You want to be the world champion and you want to be the Olympic gold medalist fine, we support you 1000% but don’t be comparing none of that other s—t to what we have going on over here because it’s incomparable,” Anthony said.



This all spans from Lyles' comments made back in August of 2023 where he would ask “World champion of what?” in specific reference to the NBA Finals where a winner is called that according to NPR. This sparked a massive discourse on social media with some expressing a distaste towards the Olympic runner.

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA finals and they have “world champion” on their head,” Lyles said. “World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times, but that ain't the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA.”

Lyles won the gold medal in the men's 100 meter race and also achieved bronze in the 200 meter race in Paris.