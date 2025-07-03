Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces is stepping into the spotlight again. This time, she is the featured face of Damian Lillard’s new adidas sneaker, the Dame X. The shoe will launch on July 3 and is already getting attention from basketball fans and sneaker collectors.

Chelsea Gray for Damian Lillard’s adidas Dame X dropping July 3 🏀 https://t.co/obq6NIswrv pic.twitter.com/xEX3QtdFod — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gray brings serious credibility to the campaign. She is a WNBA champion, a Finals MVP, and a 6-time All-Star, all for the Aces, known for her leadership and skill. Now, she helps introduce Dame X at a critical point in Lillard’s career.

This launch comes soon after the Milwaukee Bucks waived Lillard. He arrived in Milwaukee last season through a big trade but struggled with injuries and team chemistry. His playoff run ended early after he suffered a torn Achilles.

Reports said the Bucks decided to waive and stretch the rest of his contract to clear salary cap space. Even after the setback, Lillard stayed positive and called it a chance to reset and find his next team.

Against that backdrop, Dame X stands as a symbol of resilience and fresh ambition. It is Lillard’s tenth signature model with adidas and blends performance technology with an affordable price.

At $95, the Dame X is the first adidas Basketball signature shoe priced under $100. That makes it more accessible for young players who want quality without paying luxury prices.

The sneaker includes a lightweight Lightstrike midsole that cushions every step. A stretch-woven upper shapes to the foot for comfort and support. The outsole has a rubber pattern that grips the court in any direction, which suits guards and wings who rely on quick movement.

The first release will feature bold colors like Dame’s Light, mixing green, orange, and blue. Other versions draw inspiration from Lillard’s life and his rap name, Dolla. A kids-only black and teal style will also be available.

Gray has a history with the Dame line. The Aces star guard once wore her own Dame 8 Point Gawd colorway that honored her nickname and her place as one of the game’s top playmakers. That edition used soft pastels and design touches that celebrated her vision and style.

Her role in this launch shows Adidas’s effort to connect men’s and women’s basketball. In photos and videos, Gray wears the Dame X confidently, showing that this shoe is made for any athlete who wants to stand out.

The timing is important as the WNBA gains more fans and visibility. Players like Gray bring a strong influence that reaches across both leagues. Her championship experience makes her an ideal ambassador for a shoe built on determination and creativity.

For Lillard, the Dame X is about more than sneakers. It reflects his mindset as he recovers from injury and proves he can still compete with the best. Even as he leaves Milwaukee, he remains a major figure in the sport and culture.

When Dame X arrives on July 3, expect strong interest online and in stores. The mix of Gray’s support, the accessible price, and Lillard’s story will appeal to a wide audience.

This release is more than a product. It is a reminder that setbacks can lead to new beginnings. Gray and Lillard show exactly what that looks like.