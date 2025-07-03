Travis Kelce reveals one of his life's regrets.

In a conversation with Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion said that his Catching Kelce reality TV show was the “worst thing” he's ever done.

After his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce was the star of Catching Kelce, where 50 women competed to be his girlfriend. However, looking back at the E! reality show, he regrets participating.

“The worst thing I ever did was the dating show,” he shared on the July 1 episode.

The Chiefs' tight end said that the show didn't give him expand his career and that “everybody is going to be able to see this forever.”

“It didn't set me up for anything. I didn't realize what reality TV really was,” he said, before jokingly adding, “I don't even think anybody watched it.”

While Kelce said it didn't help him move forward in his career, he admitted that he had fun, “It's locker room banter, it's all fun.”

Later on in the conversation, Kelce backpedaled his statement and shared that he did learn something useful while filming Catching Kelce.

“I guess I learned how to kind of patiently wait on set,” Kelce revealed. While when he's playing in the NFL, the cameras that are permitted to be on the sidelines are already set up but during filming the reality show he had to learn to be patient during that process and that it's “a little bit more waiting than people realize.”

“I think that was probably the one thing I learned from Catching Kelce,” he added.

Since Catching Kelce, he's been making time to explore other possibilities in television. He's starred in FX's Grotesquerie, hosts Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? and is gearing up for him film debut in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2.

Kelce rarely mentions his stint on reality TV but during his Saturday Night Live monologue in 2023, he made fun of his dating show describing it as “kind of like The Bachelor, except instead of roses I handed out footballs.”

“And instead of watching, people did not,” Kelce continued. “It was a little embarrassing, but I got really good at reality TV.”

Now, Kelce does not have to worry about passing out footballs to women that are interested in dating him. Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift since 2023 and as time has passed the couple is thinking about their futures together.

Back in May, an insider shared that Kelce is preparing to propose to Swift after he retires.

“Once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider told The Daily Mail.

When that time comes, Swift's parents are already in support according to the insider.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

“Taylor and Travis are treating this relationship as their last relationship, and when they get engaged, when they get married and when they start a family, it will be exactly when it is meant to happen.”