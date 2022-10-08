The NBA preseason presents itself as an opportunity to experiment with lineups and build team chemistry. For New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, however, it was a chance to once again showcase his insane hops.

The Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at the Madison Square Garden and with the arena buzzing with adoring home fans, Toppin just knew that he had to put on a show. And so he did (h/t KNICKS ON MSG on Twitter):

OBI TOPPIN OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/o0jpHzie7m — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) October 8, 2022

The degree of difficulty of that dunk is through the roof, but the audacity to even attempt it during a game is what makes it even more impressive.

Note that this also isn’t the first time Toppin has come out with this dunk during an actual game. Last season, the 6-foot-9 power forward pulled it off during a regular-season contest not once, but twice:

This has become a bit of a trademark dunk from the 24-year-old, who has once again proven that he is currently one of the best dunkers in the entire league.

For what it’s worth, however, Obi Toppin wasn’t exactly impressive in last year’s Dunk Contest. The Knicks youngster wasn’t able to execute most of his dunks in what turned out to be one of the most forgettable Dunk Contests in the history of the All-Star weekend. Perhaps he could go on a redemption run this season?

More importantly, however, Toppin is expected to be a more significant factor for the Knicks now that he’s entering his third year in the league.