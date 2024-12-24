OG Anunoby is clearly in the holiday spirit. Anunoby's New York Knicks teammate Josh Hart shared an image of the Christmas gift Anunoby got his teammates, via The Strickland on X, formerly Twitter.

Buying an Apple Vision Pro for your teammates is extremely generous to say the least. But the Knicks are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and their record is now 19-10 overall, placing them third in the Eastern Conference. So times are good in New York right now, and Anunoby made things even better for his teammates.

The Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs at 12 PM EST in New York on Christmas Day. The contest represents the first of five Christmas NBA games on Wednesday. New York will try to earn a fifth consecutive win in the affair against a Spurs team that is more than capable of upsetting the odds.

OG Anunoby's 2024-25 season

Perhaps Anunoby's Christmas gift will motivate his teammates on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a respectable season of his own. Anunoby will enter play on Wednesday averaging 17.1 points per game on 48.3 percent field goal and 35.8 percent three-point shooting. He is also recording 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing.

Anunoby has made a pivotal impact with the Knicks. At 6'7″, he offers important versatility. Anunoby can guard multiple positions if necessary. However, his versatility extends to the offensive end of the floor as well.

Anunoby's ability to score in a variety of ways makes him difficult to defend. He isn't the best three-point shooter in the NBA, but he is more than capable of finding the bottom of the net from deep. He is connecting on 2.2 of his 6.1 three-point attempts per game, so defenses have to respect his long-range shot.

The Knicks forward can also score around the basket and within the three-point arc. He has continued to improve as a play-maker as well.

OG Anunoby and the Knicks will try to get the job done against the Spurs on Wednesday.