The New York Knicks are on a roll of late. They are winners of seven of their last 10 games, and 12 of their last 16. A good deal of their success can be attributed to how well the Knicks have moved the ball. On an individual level, Karl-Anthony Towns has played incredibly well, too. But he’s not the only one. Mikal Bridges has finally come around, which has greatly impacted the Knicks’ success.

Mikal Bridges got off to a slow start

After a slow—and frankly, disconcerting—start to the season with an allegedly altered jump shot, newcomer Bridges has found his way. As a reminder, Bridges started his Knicks’ tenure off badly, shooting just 2-for-19 on three-pointers through four pre-season games, and doing only marginally better through his first few games.

Even after improving after a few games, Bridges' fit was still awkward. And more worrisome was the fact that he looked to be merely a role player; New York shipped out a significant amount of draft capital in exchange for him, and that would have been an inexcusable misstep.

All of a sudden, Bridges looks like the perfect fit many expected him to be

However, as most around the Knicks suspected, Bridges simply needed more time to adjust to a smaller role. Bridges had to re-learn when to shoot, as shots weren’t as readily available as they’d been with the Phoenix Suns or Brooklyn Nets. But with a smaller role, came less attention from opposing defenses. And that appears to have resonated with Bridges, who has played significantly better of late.

The former Villanova Wildcat has obviously figured out when and where to look for shots. After a slow start through the Knicks’ first nine games (15.3 points on a 47%/31%/50% shooting split), Bridges has put up a considerably improved stat line in New York’s last eight games (22.1 points on a 58%/43%/73% shooting split), per Basketball Reference. Looked at more deeply, Bridges scored 20 or more points only once through the Knicks’ first 10 games. He’s done it eight times over the Knicks’ last 17 games.

Specifically, Bridges looked about as comfortable as he has thus far in a Knicks uniform in their most recent win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bridges was in his bag, scoring 29 points, while also totaling six assists and six rebounds. He also tied his season high with 12 made field goals on 18 field goal attempts (second-most this season).

Further supporting the idea that Bridges has adjusted to his new role is the fact that he leads all NBA players in plus-minus throughout December (+129).

Bridges' attitude and approach make him a perfect fit in New York

Knicks’ guard Cam Payne, who was also Bridges’ teammate in Phonex, recently spoke to the media about Bridges’ resilience.

“Once he started making shots, nobody said nothing [about his revamped shooting form]. Nobody is talking about how it looks now,” Cam Payne said. “So he just be locked in, man. He’s pretty good with stuff like that man. I actually applaud him for it. Because you could easily get distracted with that or get messed up in the head with it.”

Payne’s point about Bridges continuing to go about his work day in and day out despite what fans and the media said is an important point. It speaks to his professionalism, and his ability to look past criticism—an important skill for athletes in New York.

Looking ahead, Bridges is a key to the Knicks’ success. Of course Towns, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby are, too. However, the Knicks probably need a lot from all four of their stars, which includes Bridges. They’ll need Brunson to orchestrate, Towns to dominate, and Anunoby and Bridges to defend and score. And increasingly, Bridges looks up for the challenge. Exactly how good the Knicks can be with a confident Bridges is anyone’s guess, but his play of late is incredibly encouraging.