The New York Knicks are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder during which they were completely humiliated. Amid the loss, the Knicks are have been fielding comments from the outside regarding their rotation this season. The latest to take issue with the Knicks’ rotation is former NBA player, turned analyst Sam Mitchell, who gave his thoughts during a segment on NBA TV.

“At some point, the Knicks got to figure out their bench,” Sam Mitchell said. “They got to start figuring out who on that bench has some type of role. Whether it’s defensively, offensively or whatever, that can provide a punch, because you can’t keep playing five guys 40 minutes per game.”

Since Tom Thibodeau has been a head coach in the NBA, one of the criticisms that fans and media alike seem to have of him, is his knack of playing his starters major minutes.

Is the Knicks’ rotation an issue?

Taking a look at the Knicks rotation, though, they have five players that averaging between 34-39 minutes per game. Mikal Bridges is leading the Knicks at 38.9 minutes per game. Josh Hart is behind him at 37.6 minutes, OG Anunoby is at 36.5 minutes, Jalen Brunson is at exactly 35 minutes and Karl-Anthony Towns is at 34.4.

Those five have been the Knicks’ regular starters this season. After that, they have five other players that are averaging double figures in minutes per game. Miles McBride is their top reserve at 24.4 minutes, Precious Achiuwa is next at 18.1, then Cameron Payne at 15.3, Landry Shamet has been at 12.8 since rejoining the team and Jericho Sims at 11.8.

Looking at the Knicks’ loss to the Thunder, only Anunoby played more than 33 minutes. Keeping the team fresh with a balanced bench is obviously key to success in the NBA. But Thibodeau has played his starters heavy minutes largely out of necessity.

The Knicks’ second unit has dealt with multiple injuries this season. Miles McBride had been sidelined due to a hamstring injury before returning against the Thunder. Landry Shamet just recently re-signed after rehabbing from an injury. The Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson all season. The players that have consistently gotten minutes off the bench, haven’t been able to produce consistently.