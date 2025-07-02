The Toronto Blue Jays made a loud statement in the AL East on Tuesday night, and George Springer was at the center of it. In Toronto’s pivotal 12-5 win over the New York Yankees, Springer exploded for a career-high 7 RBIs, delivering one of the most dominant performances of his career. The win pushed the Blue Jays to 47-38, tying them with the Tampa Bay Rays at just one game behind the Yankees in a tightly contested AL playoff race.

It was Springer’s grand slam in the seventh inning—crushed to left-center field—that shifted the momentum for good after New York had just tied the game. He added a two-run single in the eighth to seal the victory. It was the kind of night that validated not only his $150 million contract but also the unwavering belief his manager has shown in him.

Following the game, MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson shared a revealing post on X (formerly Twitter), quoting John Schneider, who has never wavered in his support for Springer.

“John Schneider has always stood firmly behind George Springer, even when that hasn’t been popular. He said post-game today that ‘it’s easy’ given who Springer is and what he’s accomplished in this league.

“‘You never stop believing in him and it’s paying off right now.'”

The quote says it all. After a solid start in April where Springer hit .286 with 20 hits, 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and 10 runs in 23 games, he struggled in May before rebounding in June. Last month, he slashed .274 with 23 hits, 3 home runs, 17 RBIs, and 12 runs scored over 24 games. While his season numbers in 2024 weren’t eye-popping—a .220 batting average with 120 hits, 19 home runs, and 56 RBIs in 145 games—Springer remains a proven producer. A three-time All-Star, 2017 World Series MVP, and member of the 250+ home run club, he continues to show he can rise in big moments.

The seven RBI outburst from Springer came at the perfect time. Toronto’s offense has been inconsistent through stretches of the season, but with contributions from Andrés Giménez (3-run homer) and Ernie Clement (go-ahead RBI), the lineup suddenly looks much deeper.

Beyond one night, Springer’s resurgence could be the spark that fuels a deeper push in the Blue Jays playoff race. At 47–38, Toronto is on pace for 91 wins and well-positioned to either chase down the AL East title or lock in a Wild Card berth. In a division this tight, every big moment matters—and Springer’s grand slam might be the one that shifts the momentum.

Toronto now prepares for a continued push through the summer with confidence growing in the clubhouse. The Blue Jays believe in their core, and with Springer delivering again, they have every reason to.