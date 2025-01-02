The New York Knicks were set to square off against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but they received a bit of worrisome news before the game even started. Knicks backup guard Miles ‘Deuce' McBride, a key reserve this year, suffered an injury during warmups, as per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

Miles McBride suffered a hamstring injury before the Knicks' matchup against the Jazz, and was then considered questionable for the game. With Jalen Brunson ruled out for the game due to injury, McBride was supposed to start in his place at point guard.

But following McBride's hamstring issue, Cameron Payne was the Knicks' starting point guard. Approaching halftime, McBride had yet to check into the game. But despite being down two point guards, the Knicks seemed to be okay as they held a double digit lead as of publication.

Since being selected by the Knicks with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, McBride has seen his role and production increase. Following his first two seasons in the NBA, McBride earned a contract extension from the Knicks for three years and worth around $13 million.

Now in his fourth season in the NBA, McBride is having a career year. He has appeared in 28 games so far at a little over 24 minutes per game. He's been averaging a career-high 9.8 points. 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His rebounds, assists and three-point percentage are also career-highs.

McBride had a strong postseason run last year as the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In 13 playoff games, including two starts, McBride averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.