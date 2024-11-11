The New York Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers 132-121, bringing their record to a surprising 4-5 on the year. Despite Jalen Brunson finishing with a double-double performance, along with teammate Josh Hart, the result didn't swing in favor of the Knicks in Indianapolis.

During the matchup with the Eastern Conference rival, a persistent heckling fan near the bench went so far that the Knicks asked for him to be ejected Sunday, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

However, as Josh Hart told The Post, Pacers security did not oblige and the fan wasn’t removed despite it happening “like all game.” Some of the incident was caught by MSG Network, with video of Hart pointing to the stands.

According to one of nine rules in the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, “Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures.”

Knicks fall to Pacers in heated matchup

The Knicks' defense was tested once again, and they faltered to conclude the night by allowing 21 made threes for the Pacers. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is imploring the team to improve the defense, and they'll assuredly work on tightening up the on-ball pressure especially around the perimeter.

While four Knicks scored in double figures, it wound up not being enough to slow the Pacers' best guards in Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton, who combined for 73 points and 11 made threes.

It was a tough night all around for the Knicks as they try to build chemistry with their newly loaded roster. They certainly weren't aided by this heckling Pacers fan, but there are no excuses right now for this team given the expectations.

Editor's Note: This article initially claimed Madison Square Garden security refused the Knicks' demand to eject the heckling fan, but this game was in Indianapolis and didn't involve MSG security in any way. We have updated the story to reflect what happened, regret the error and will work to make sure a mistake like this isn't made again.