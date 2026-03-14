The 2026 NFL free agency period opened with the kind of fireworks that make this league a year-round spectacle. We saw landscape-shifting trades, massive contracts handed out to premier edge rushers like Trey Hendrickson, and offensive weapons finding new homes to tilt the balance of power. Yet, if the NFL's opening week of free agency were a party, the Denver Broncos were the weird team standing entirely alone in the corner, holding a cup of lukewarm punch, watching everyone else dance.

For over two years, Broncos Country circled this exact offseason on their calendars. The suffocating $85 million dead-cap cloud from the disastrous Russell Wilson era had finally dissipated. Armed with newfound financial flexibility and the momentum of a magical 2025 campaign that saw them break the Kansas City Chiefs' nine-year stranglehold on the AFC West, this was supposed to be the week Denver pushed all its chips to the center of the table.

Instead? The Broncos did something genuinely baffling: As the first week of free agency wraps up, they remain the only franchise in the entire NFL that hasn't signed a single external free agent.

The Broncos didn't sign any new free agents today, which is odd considering how “aggressive” GM George Paton appeared to be approaching free agency. pic.twitter.com/dGmgCk1ANS — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) March 10, 2026

They are fully embracing a “run-it-back” mentality. And while loyalty is an admirable trait in life, in the NFL, complacency is a terminal disease.

The Illusion of Continuity and the Danger of Regression

Let’s be fair to general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton: The Broncos had a phenomenal 2025 season. They captured the AFC's top seed and were exactly one half of football away from a Super Bowl appearance before suffering a heartbreaking 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Retaining the core of a championship-caliber roster is rarely a bad instinct. Re-signing defensive green-dot caller Alex Singleton, extending reliable linebacker Justin Strnad, and bringing back J.K. Dobbins on a team-friendly deal were all shrewd, necessary moves to maintain the locker room's foundation.

However, assuming the exact same roster will yield the exact same results is a massive miscalculation.

If you look beneath the hood of Denver's 2025 season, the engine was running exceptionally hot. During their incredible 11-game winning streak, nine of those victories were by a single score, and six were decided by three points or less. They relied on late-game heroics, last-second field goals, and sheer grit. As an analyst, when I see a team living and dying by one-score margins, a blaring siren goes off in my head: Regression is coming. Winning on the margins is a testament to coaching and culture, but it is not a sustainable year-over-year business model. You insulate yourself against regression by upgrading your talent pool, turning those nail-biting, three-point wins into comfortable, two-touchdown victories. By sitting on their hands, the Broncos are essentially betting that the coin will keep landing on heads.

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Watching the AFC Arms Race from the Sidelines

While Denver was busy handing out extensions to exclusive rights free agents and restructuring the contracts of Quinn Meinerz and Jonathon Cooper, the rest of the AFC was actively getting better.

The Kansas City Chiefs, stinging from losing their division crown, went out and added a premier rushing threat in Kenneth Walker III. The Baltimore Ravens retooled their pass rush with Hendrickson. The Tennessee Titans swooped in and poached defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers right out of Denver's facility.

Meanwhile, what have the Broncos done to help young franchise quarterback Bo Nix? Last season, out of 26 qualifying quarterbacks, Nix suffered from the second-highest drop percentage in the NFL. The receiving corps consistently failed him in high-leverage situations. Despite having roughly $22 million in functional cap space following their recent restructures, Denver let the first wave of free agency pass without addressing this glaring vulnerability. Proven, physical chain-movers like Jauan Jennings or Kendrick Bourne were available and completely ignored. Even an aggressive trade for a veteran presence like Deebo Samuel could have fundamentally transformed this offense.

Instead, the Broncos are asking Nix to step back onto the field with the exact same supporting cast that let him down when the lights were brightest, simply hoping that players like Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin magically eradicate their drop issues overnight. Furthermore, the defense lost key pieces in Franklin-Myers, safety P.J. Locke, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, with no external reinforcements brought in to fill the void.

Continuity is valuable, but stubbornness is fatal. The Broncos are operating under the dangerous assumption that their 2025 ceiling is their 2026 floor. By standing pat while their rivals rearm, Denver didn't just have a quiet Week 1 of free agency—they actively lost ground.