New Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson shared his personal “Mount Rushmore” of franchise legends shortly after signing with the organization on Friday.

Seattle posted a video on social media in which Wilson named four players he believes represent some of the most iconic figures in team history.

“I’m a go Marshawn [Lynch], Kam Chancellor. He was a quarterback, he wore No. 8… [Matt] Hasselbeck and I’m a go with Earl Thomas.”

Wilson’s selections highlight several central figures from different eras of Seahawks football. Marshawn Lynch helped define the franchise’s physical identity during the early 2010s and became one of the most recognizable players in team history. Lynch rushed for more than 6,000 yards during his time in Seattle and played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl XLVIII championship run.

Wilson also named Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, two defensive standouts who anchored the Seahawks’ renowned “Legion of Boom” secondary. The duo helped establish Seattle as one of the league’s most dominant defenses during its championship window, combining physical play with elite coverage ability.

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Emanuel Wilson highlights Seahawks legends across multiple eras

At quarterback, Wilson selected Matt Hasselbeck, who led the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl appearance during the 2005 season. Hasselbeck remains one of the most accomplished passers in franchise history and served as a cornerstone of Seattle’s offense for more than a decade.

Wilson’s comments came shortly after his arrival in Seattle as he prepares to join the team’s backfield. The running back now enters a franchise with a rich history of star players and championship success.

By naming Lynch, Chancellor, Hasselbeck and Thomas, Wilson pointed to a group of players who helped shape the Seahawks’ identity across multiple generations, from their early Super Bowl appearances to the dominant defenses that defined one of the most successful stretches in team history.