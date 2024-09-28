The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a blockbuster trade on Friday evening, with Wolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns heading to the Knicks. The Timberwolves are receiving Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo as part of the trade.

Following news of the announcement, Towns took to social media to convey his no doubt shocked reaction. He simply posted three periods and nothing more.

The trade certainly changes the landscape of both the Western and Eastern Conferences. The Knicks are poised to be contenders while the Timberwolves probably took a step back after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season. More to come as the story develops.