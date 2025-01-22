The New York Knicks, on Tuesday night, were on the second of a back-to-back set as they visited the Brooklyn Nets not even 24 hours after they triumphed against the Atlanta Hawks, 119-110. Thus, some fatigue was understandable on their end. However, the Knicks were still expected to win, especially with the Nets looking like they've already punted on the 2024-25 season to boost their odds to grab the number one overall pick in this year's draft.

However, there is no such thing as a given in the NBA. The Knicks' offense was stuck in neutral in the fourth quarter, with there being a lid on the basket as the Nets ramped up the aggression. The Nets chipped away steadily at New York's double-digit lead in the fourth, even taking the lead at one point. But in the end, Jalen Brunson did just enough to keep the Knicks in front en route to a 99-95 victory.

After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau decried the treatment Brunson received from the officials, particularly towards the end of the game. He believes that Brunson should have had more free throws on the night, as the Knicks star finished with just four free-throw attempts on the night (he made two).

“I just want to take a look at the last play on the drive. I send clips in, I do it all. What goes on with him is ridiculous. It really is. I'll leave it at that,” Thibodeau said, via SNY's Knicks Videos on X (formerly Twitter).

All that Thibodeau is hoping for is some consistency just so the Knicks could gauge better what can be considered a foul and what cannot.

“I just want consistency. We're attacking the basket, I'm watching KAT go. I'm watching Jalen go. There's contact. A foul is a foul. A guy gets fouled, you've got to call it. It's your job,” Thibodeau added.

Knicks don't get to the foul line as much as one would think

One would think that the Knicks would be able to earn more free throws than they do on a nightly basis; Jalen Brunson is a tricky cover for most guards in the association, with many foul-baiting tactics up his sleeve, while Karl-Anthony Towns is making a concerted effort to be a more bruising presence on the interior.

However, the Knicks attempt just the 23rd-most free-throws in the league this season per contest, at 21.1. Perhaps Tom Thibodeau is onto something with his complaints.