Knicks ‘re-engage’ in Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz, but there’s a catch

Following weeks of silence on the Donovan Mitchell trade front, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have started to re-engage in talks around the star guard, per Shams Charania. But, they’re still no closer to an actual deal:

After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/Z4sRvsbCaw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

The Jazz clearly still haven’t received a lucrative enough offer for Mitchell. Aside from the Knicks, The Wizards and Hornets are two other teams keeping an eye on Mitchell as well.

As Shams noted, during the NBA Summer League in Vegas, the Jazz and Knicks had serious discussions about a blockbuster trade. Utah is also in no rush to actually move him right now, considering he has three years left on his current deal. Yes, the team did just trade Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves, but the Jazz isn’t totally sold on parting ways with Mitchell yet.

It’s no secret the Knicks want the New York native, but it will come at a price. Utah wants a lot for their best player. It remains to be seen if Leon Rose and the front office are willing to give up the likes of Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin, never mind countless draft picks.

Last month, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that Utah Mitchell for Grimes, Quickley, Miles McBride, Toppin, and SIX future first-rounders. The Knicks said no. Understandable.

With only a month until training camp, the pressure is on. Will Donovan Mitchell remain in Salt Lake City or take his talents to MSG? Only time will tell. As currently constructed, the Knicks have a decent roster but the addition of Mitchell would surely make them even better.