RJ Barrett not totally off the table in Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell trade talks despite extension

Although RJ Barrett signed a massive extension with the New York Knicks, he may not play it out in Madison Square Garden. The budding star is being included in trade negotiations for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Barrett, who broke the Knicks’ 23-year streak of failing to sign first-round picks to multi-year extensions, could be exchanged for Mitchell, along with other assets.

Barrett’s contract is deemed a “poison pill” deal, a term given to contracts that feature massive extensions following a rookie contract. The ramifications to make a trade work with it are tough, though not impossible.

Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks are willing to work through those difficulties in an attempt to land Mitchell. One of New York’s offers featured Barrett and two unprotected first-round picks. The Jazz didn’t see it as a worthy package, so New York went ahead and extended Barrett.

The Knicks are still hopeful they can land Donovan Mitchell. Signing RJ Barrett complicated matters but it will, at the very least, keep the team’s best player around for the foreseeable future. He averaged 20.0 points per game last season to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

New York has several first-round picks and other young players besides Barrett to include in a Mitchell trade. However, the inclusion of Barrett could suggest that the former 3rd overall pick is the apple in Utah’s eye for any Mitchell-to-New-York trade. Whether the Knicks find a way to land the All-Star shooting guard remains to be seen. Negotiations could go well into the season.