3 reasons New York Knicks were correct to give RJ Barrett $120 million contract extension amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks

The two biggest storylines of the NBA offseason have been the swirling rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. The Durant rumors slammed shut last week following the news of his intention to return to the Brooklyn Nets next season in their continued partnership. The Knicks also took a step toward shutting the door on the Donovan Mitchell trade by giving RJ Barrett a four-year extension worth up to $120 million.

This agreement makes it more difficult to make the trade occur due to the “poison pill” that now is attached to Barrett’s contract. This means that he will be in the final year of his rookie contract and set to make $10.9 million before this number is set to spike next season. This means the Knicks’ outgoing salary in a trade would be at $10.9 million but require $26.2 million in order for it to financially work. This restriction will not be lifted until July 1st. While this complicates the process of landing Donovan Mitchell, here are three reasons why the Knicks were correct to give RJ Barrett the contract extension.

3 reasons Knicks were correct to give RJ Barrett a contract extension:

3. RJ Barrett’s Growth

The Knicks drafted RJ Barrett with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft. In his three seasons in the league, he has taken some notable steps forward in multiple areas of his game. As a rookie, Barrett averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Last season, he saw these averages increase to 20.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. He also has improved greatly as a defender and has taken steps in the right direction for his three-point shot development. The 6’6″ wing is still just 22 years old and still has plenty of development to occur as well.

While he may not be an established star by any means, RJ Barrett is moving in the right direction. He has shown enough growth that should make the Knicks comfortable with this commitment. It also is worth noting that Barrett is the first Knicks first-round pick to agree to a multiyear contract extension following their rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999. Whether this is an indictment on their draft selections or their ability to keep them is a different conversation, but breaking this 23-year streak is a positive sign for the organization moving forward.

2. Building the Infrastructure of a Winner

The Knicks are still searching for a true superstar to build around but are constructing the infrastructure for that player to succeed when he arrives. This was a major part of the mindset of signing Jalen Brunson in free agency this offseason. Re-signing RJ Barrett is another step in this direction. Even if Barrett does not develop into a superstar, he is a positive player who can contribute to winning in a lesser role.

Growing as a true three-and-D guy with some creation ability when he gets the opportunity would also be a successful career arc for the Duke product. The NBA salary cap is expected to take a leap following the renegotiation of a new TV deal which will make the Barrett contract look much less notable than it currently does. This also played a role in the decision to sign Brunson. While the hope is still for RJ Barrett to grow into the star the Knicks desire, even if he does not flourish into this he can still be a contributing player on a winning team if his role becomes more minimal.

1. Future Trade Possibilites

So often when mock trades are tossed around or potential deals are discussed only the talent is considered. Ensuring that the financial aspect is possible is also extremely important. As RJ Barrett’s cap hit increases to between $27 and $33 million as the contract progresses, this becomes a contract that there are more options to trade with. The combination of a matchable contract and the future intrigue of Barrett’s ability will make this a strong possibility if the Knicks believe they can find a player better than Barrett moving forward.

While the poison pill provision complicates this in the short term, the possibilities for trade are much larger moving forward. Even if this takes the Knicks out of the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes there is sure to be another disgruntled star that becomes available moving forward. The mindset of New York should continue to be setting themselves for the best opportunity to land this star when this is the case and the decision to extend Barrett fits this plan.

Giving RJ Barrett the rookie extension is the right decision for the Knicks on many levels. It assures Barrett their long-term belief in him, snaps an ugly streak of not bringing back players drafted, and keeps the door open for future roster movement. Whether the lefty serves out the remainder of the contract is to be seen, but handing him a deal to make it possible is absolutely the right move.