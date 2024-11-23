ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz host the New York Knicks for the one and only time this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Knicks are coming off a huge win over the Phoenix Suns on the road last Wednesday, 138-122. That marks their fourth straight win and they have scored 114+ points in all four of those matchups. New York has emerged to 9-6 on the season which places them in third place of the Eastern Conference. With the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of them as the only consistent teams in the conference, New York should finish no less than a three or four-seed in the East.

The Jazz might end this season with the worst record in basketball. The Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers are giving them a run for their money right now, but the Sixers will certainly pick it up and make the Play-In Tournament. However, the Wizards could end up worse. Either way, the Jazz are not a good team at all and it will be an uphill battle for the next few seasons. Utah is 3-12 and sits last in the West. The Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs last time out.

Here are the Knicks-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Jazz Odds

New York Knicks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -370

Utah Jazz: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +295

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Jazz

Time: 5:00 ET/2:00 PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Knicks in scoring and rebounds per game and 26.8 and 12.2 per game. The former Minnesota star is fitting in nicely with his co-star Jalen Brunson. The Knicks remain Brunson's team, but Towns is in New York to relieve a lot of pressure off of Brunson's shoulders. Brunson is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds and shoots 47.6% from the floor. Towns and Brunson are 10th and 11th in scoring per game.

As a team, the Knicks are 5th in scoring per game averaging 118.3 points, and allow 111.9 per game which is 13th. NY is second in FG% at 50.5%, second in field-goals made per game at 44.2, 10th in three-pointers made per game at 14.1, and second in three-point percentage at 39.5%. The Knicks are certainly a top-five offense in the NBA.

OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride all average north of 10 points per game. McBride and Precious Achiuwa are questionable for this contest.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz have a chance to cover this spread but their odds of winning the game are very slim. The Knicks are playing well and are trying to establish themselves in the East while the Jazz have lost four straight. Returning home from a road trip could give them a boost, however, they are just 1-5 in front of their crowd.

Lauri Markkanen is not having the season he had last year but is without a doubt the best player on this squad. He leads the team with 18.8 points per game. The former Arizona Wildcat had a tremendous season last year and the team was more competitive than they are now. It seems his stats have decreased more due to his team's overall production on the court. Markkanen has scored 25 and 27 in his last two games and kept his team in the game until the end.

Utah is 26th in scoring at 108.7 per game which is lower than the Knicks even allow. Further, they are 27th in opponents points per game allowing 119.3.

Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Kyle Filipowski are all questionable.

Final Knicks-Jazz Prediction & Pick

These two teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum right now. The Knicks are hot offensively and don't seem to be slowing down scoring north of 108 points in every game this month.

Final Knicks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Knicks -9 (-110)