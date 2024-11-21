ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jazz visit the Spurs on Tuesday! Despite their talent, the Spurs have been inconsistent this season, while the Jazz have struggled and had a rough start. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Jazz have talent, but they are having a rough start to the season. Their main keys are in the frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen and John Collins. The Jazz have a lot of potential with their balance on offense but have struggled. They can send a statement in this game against the Spurs.

The Spurs struggled last season, but they look much better this year despite their inconsistency. They already look improved, and they have a chance to make some noise this year. They have talent but are still a very young team and need to figure it all out because they have generational talent down low in Victor Wembanyama. This matchup against the Jazz allows them to make a statement.

Here are the Jazz-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Spurs Odds

Utah Jazz: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

San Antonio Spurs: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

Five players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring, John Collins leading at 17.5, and Lauri Markkanen is just behind him with 17.3 points per game. Then, Keyonte George leads the way in assists at 5.5 per game. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and he is the key. However, John Collins' athleticism is also huge for Utah's low-down. Then, Keyonte George is the floor general and makes things go in the backcourt.

Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team and leads the way at 11.9 per game. He is also the leader in blocks at three per game. Kessler might be out for this game, so John Collins is the leader in rebounds after him with 7.8. Then, Taylor Hendricks is next up in blocks at 1.3 per game. Four players also average at least one steal, with Hendricks leading at 1.7 per game. This defense has struggled, but they are not facing an offensive juggernaut in this game, and that might work out in their favor on defense.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Six Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Victor Wembanyam leading at 22.7 points per game, but he is questionable to play, so with him out, Devin Vassell leads with 16.3 points per game. Then, Chris Paul has been a massive key in helping this offense flow, leading the way in assists at 8.5 per game. The Spurs have a lot of potential on offense and have improved after last year. Wembanayama is superhuman, but the pieces around him need to be able to help the offense more, and that starts with Chris Paul and Devin Vassell. Those other pieces will be needed if Wembanyama misses this game.

Victor Wembanyama is the key down low, and he leads the Spurs in rebounding at 10.5 per game, and then he leads the team in blocks per game at 3.7. If Wembanyama does not play, Jeremy Sochan will be the leading rebounder at 7.7 per game, while Charles Bassey will lead in blocks at 0.8 per game. Finally, three Spurs average at least one steal per game, with Paul and Wembanayam tied for the lead at 1.3. The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly, and they can prove it against the Jazz even if Wembanyama misses this game.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are struggling and have lost three straight entering this game. The Spurs are playing better and are coming off a win in their last game. Expect this to be a low-scoring game, and the pace should be dictated by the Spurs. It does not help if Wembanyama misses the game, but the Spurs still have the better roster, and you should trust them at home. Expect the Spurs to win and cover at home.

Final Jazz-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -3 (-110)