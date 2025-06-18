Juan Soto’s slow start this season has dominated headlines as the All-Star right fielder stumbled out of the gate after signing a 15-year contract with the New York Mets. But Soto has turned things around in June, evidenced by his .340 batting average and 1.222 OPS in 15 games this month. Now he’s on the verge of a historic accomplishment.

Soto is one base hit away from joining Mickey Mantle and Mel Ott as the only players in baseball history to have 1,000 hits, 200 home runs and 700 walks before turning 27 years old, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X. He enters play on Wednesday with 999 hits, 215 home runs and 830 walks in 7+ seasons.

As Juan Soto heats up the Mets cool down

This is the second time this season Soto has entered Mickey Mantle territory. At the end of May, the eighth-year veteran notched his 103rd game with both a homer and a walk, the fifth-most by a player under 27 and just 12 shy of Mantle’s mark. Since then, Soto has added two more games with a blast and a base on balls.

Soto accomplished the feat in Tuesday’s matchup with Atlanta, hitting his first home run against the Braves as a member of the Mets. Despite going 2-3 and crushing his 14th dinger of the season, the Mets lost to their division rivals 5-4. And, it should be mentioned, Soto had a miserable day on the base paths, as he was caught attempting to steal second and also picked off at first base.

After a masterful complete-game shutout against the Nationals in his last outing, David Peterson provided the Mets with a quality start on Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in seven innings. Peterson actually started the eighth inning having allowed only one run. But after giving up a walk and a single, he was replaced by Reed Garrett who gave up a bases-clearing double to Marcell Ozuna that tied the game. The Braves then won on a walk-off Austin Riley sac fly in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Despite Soto heating up, the Mets have cooled off. New York followed its six-game winning streak with four straight losses, falling to 45-28 on the season. The team still has a two-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies and a 12-game advantage over the third-place Braves in the NL East. Soto will look to join the exclusive 1,000 hits, 200 homers, 700 steals club and help snap the Mets skid Wednesday against Braves ace Chris Sale.