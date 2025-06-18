Yadier Molina is best known for what he did as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. The long-time catcher helped lead the Cardinals on multiple deep playoff runs and a World Series title in 2011. He is a legend in St. Louis alongside Adam Wainwright. Since retiring in 2022, Molina has devoted himself to the Puero Rican national team.

He was the manager for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic back in 2023, leading the team alongside Francisco Lindor. According to Major League Baseball's social media page, Molina is back once again to serve as the team's manager in 2026.

At 42 years old, Molina is one of the youngest managers for an international team. Despite that, fans have high expectations for his team in next year's tournament. He and Lindor took Puerto Rico to the quarterfinals, where they lost to Mexico 5-4.

Although they did not get as far as they would have liked in 2023, Molina's team had a blast. Lindor and Javier Baez had more than their fair share of electric moments throughout the tournament. Fans grew to love the team and when Mexico came back to beat them in the quarterfinals, it shocked them.

Molina's return gives him another chance to show off his skills as a manager. He is one of the most respected players of the modern era in the baseball world. That, combined with his relationship with his countrymen in MLB gives him a big leg up.

Willson Contreras has done a good job replacing Molina in St. Louis. However, the Cardinals legend is still involved with the team, mentoring players and working with the coaching staff. Fans wonder whether or not Molina wants to try his hand as St. Louis' new manager.

Molina's announcement is another bright spot in what has been a great season for the Cardinals. The team is in the thick of the race in the National League Central division behind the Chicago Cubs. With the trade deadline approaching, managers are unhappy that St. Louis continues to contend.

Molina might have to wait for his opportunity to manage the Cardinals. For now, he and Puerto Rico captain Lindor lead the team into the WBC with their sights set on winning the tournament.