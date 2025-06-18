The Anaheim Ducks are ready to contend in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and look to be on the upswing. However, there is still work to be done, and free agency and the NHL offseason will be a major focus. Trade rumors are beginning to swirl, and the Ducks may need to make some moves in the NHL offseason to balance their roster.

Joel Quenneville is the new head coach in Anaheim, and the attitude is changing in Orange County. Therefore, there are greater expectations. Many see the Ducks potentially contending for a playoff spot, and possibly more. But where they go will be determined by how their roster shapes up. Currently, the Ducks have several restricted free agents, as well as players who will become free agents next season.

If the Ducks cannot sign the free agents they want, they may need to make a significant trade. Trading a player out of town is just as important as trading for a player. Ultimately, these are the three players the Ducks must trade in the 2025 NHL offseason to improve their squad.

Trevor Zegras could be involved in a trade in the NHL offseason

Trevor Zegras had an injury-plagued season, registering just 12 goals and 20 assists over 57 games. Unfortunately, this has been the story for Zegras. It was his second consecutive season that he missed time with a significant injury.

The Ducks must figure out what to do with Zegras. While there is a case for the Ducks to retain Zegras, they must determine his role in their plans. So far, the Ducks have Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish pencilled as their top two centers. Assuming they re-sign McTavish, where does that leave Zegras? The Ducks have played him on the wing, but Zegras has gravitated more toward the center role. But with two others ahead of him on the depth chart, will he fit in as the third-line center?

Zegras is also injury-prone. Sadly, he has not played a full season since the 2022-2023 campaign when he scored 65 points. Plus, Zegras will be a restricted free agent next season. If the Ducks don't feel like he can reach the heights he reached in the 2022-2023 season, then a trade away might be the best course of action. This would also help the Ducks recoup some value.

Brett Leason might not fit into the Ducks' plans

Brett Leason is a solid bottom-six player. However, he does not seem likely to evolve into a player who can score more than 22 points. The Ducks might be inclined to trade him.

With players like Sam Colangelo already ahead of him in the pecking order, Leason might not be long for Anaheim. Additionally, he is a restricted free agent. While the Ducks could let him walk, a better option would be to try to find a deal during the NHL offseason. Likewise, with the Ducks acquiring Chris Kreider, there appears to be a greater focus on players who can contribute in all facets of the game.

With the Ducks already possessing incredible youthful talent, such as McTavish, Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Troy Terry, there may be a sense of urgency to retain Leason. Instead, they could flip him for a veteran that might give them more of an edge on the ice, and help them compete for a playoff spot.

The John Gibson trade rumors never end

Anyone who has watched hockey has seen the John Gibson trade rumors throughout the years. Remarkably, it's a very popular sentiment among hockey fans and fantasy hockey players who wish to see Gibson on a contending team, thereby increasing his value. But now it's not just a possibility, but something that should happen.

The Ducks have an exceptional starting goalie named Lukas Dostal. Moreover, they have a goalie who can stay healthy and still produce big numbers. That has been the knock against Gibson, as he just cannot stay healthy. This season was no exception as he was out due to several injuries. Therefore, when he was ready to return, the Ducks often played him in tandem with Dostal because the younger netminder had already proven his worth.

The value for Gibson is higher than it's been in a while because he went 11-11-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. A team like the Edmonton Oilers could have benefited from a goalie who could make routine saves and ridiculous plays. Additionally, the Ducks would no longer have to pay a substantial amount ($6.4 million) to a player who is essentially a backup goalie for them. This is one of the rare instances where the trade rumors might become a reality, and both parties can get the fresh start they desire.