Daniel Craig became a major Hollywood star after taking on the role of James Bond. Let's take a look at Daniel Craig's net worth in 2023.

Daniel Craig's net worth in 2023 is $160 million. Craig is a popular actor who has starred in movies such as No Time to Die, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre, Knives Out, Glass Onion, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Cowboys & Aliens. He is a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor. Let's take a closer look at Daniel Craig's net worth in 2023.

Daniel Craig's net worth in 2023 is $160 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Daniel Craig was born on March 2, 1968, in Chester, Cheshire, England. He attended Hillbre High School, where he continued to hone his acting skills by participating in the school's theater production plays.

Afterwards, Craig transferred to Calday Grange Grammar School. During his teenage days, Craig wasn't only interested in acting, but he also engaged with rugby union.

But by the time he finished his secondary education, Craig joined the National Youth Theatre. Craig further honed his acting skills by joining the organization on tours.

Afterwards, Craig attended the Guildhall School of Music. But being an aspiring actor, Craig financially supported his education by working part time in restaurants as a waiter.

Daniel Craig's early acting career

Craig made his big-screen debut in 1992 after appearing in the movie The Power of One. Since then, Craig would become a fixture in television screens.

He appeared in several television series such as Anglo Saxon Attitudes, Covington Cross, Boon, Zorro, Drop the Dead Donkey, Sharpe, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Between the Lines, Heartbeat and Our Friends in the North. Craig also made minor appearances in other films such as Genghis Cohn, A Kid in King Arthur's Court, and Saint-Ex.

Daniel Craig's breakout roles

In 2001, Craig finally earned his breakout role after appearing in the movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, where he acted alongside Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider would gross $274 million worldwide. A year later, Craig followed up his breakout performance with another memorable role in Road to Perdition.

In 2004, Craig was commended for his starring performance in Layer Cake. For making XXXX come to life, he earned an Empire Award nomination for Best British Actor and a European Film Award nomination for Best European Actor.

Daniel Craig takes up the James Bond mantle

On this day in 2005, Daniel Craig was announced as the new James Bond.

In 2006, Craig was named the new James Bond. Craig was the first actor to take the mantle to be born after the start of the iconic film installments. In addition to this, he is also the first to be born after the death of author Ian Fleming in 1964.

He made his debut as James Bond in the film Casino Royale. For the role, Craig enjoyed a $3.2 million paycheck.

Two years later, Craig reprised the role of James Bond for Quantum of Solace. For making James Bond come to life for the second time, Craig was paid $7.2 million, more than double his first salary.

In 2012, Craig returned to the franchise for starring as James Bond in Skyfall. Skyfall was a massive success after it grossed $1.14 billion around the world. For the film, Craig also enjoyed a $17 million payday.

Since then, Craig would continue to star as James Bond in Spectre and No Time to Die. For both films, the Empire Award nominee would rake in $25 million apiece for both films.

Daniel Craig has a successful 2011

2011 was a huge year for the Skyfall star. Apart from enjoying success in the James Bond franchise, Craig also scored a successful 2011. In that year alone, Craig starred in Cowboys & Aliens.

Cowboys & Aliens would gross $174 million around the world. Furthermore, he was also paid $6 million.

On the other hand, during the same year, Craig also starred in Dream House alongside established A-listers Naomi Watts and wife Rachel Weisz. For making Will Atenton come to life, Craig collected $5 million.

But among his films in 2011, the most successful one would be The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which grossed $233 million worldwide. For the role, Craig received a cool $6 million.

Daniel Craig in the Knives Out franchise

In 2019, Craig made waves after starring as Benoit Blanc in the film Knives Out. The star-studded thriller film also featured megastars such as Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Knives Out would become a huge hit after grossing $313 million around the world. Three years later, Craig returned for the sequel, Glass Onion.

For those two films, Craig reportedly pocketed a lucrative $100 million paycheck. Furthermore, Craig should be able to earn more with the James Bond star set to reprise the role of Benoit Blanc in the third installment. Craig will also star alongside Charlize Theron in Two for the Money, an action movie about two thieves pulling off a big heist.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Daniel Craig's net worth in 2023?