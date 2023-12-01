The Seattle Kraken's string of bad luck continues after Jaden Schwartz's upper-body injury has him out for six weeks.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Seattle Kraken, as the team has struggled with injuries. They're hoping to right the ship soon, but that might be difficult at the moment. Especially now with Jaden Schwartz falling to an upper-body injury.

As it turns out, Schwartz is going to miss six weeks, first reported by the team. The Kraken star sustained the injury on November 28.

“Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz suffered an upper-body injury during the game on Nov. 28 at Chicago. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks.”

This is a brutal blow for a team struggling to stay relevant this season. Which is surprising considering how good the Kraken was last season. There's still plenty of time to turn things around. But it will be much more difficult without Schwartz in the lineup.

Jaden Schwartz is a savvy veteran who is consistent around the net. He often utilizes his speed to get past defenders. He's proven to be one of the more reliable scorers for the Kraken. This season, he's scored eight goals and seven assists in 23 games, giving him 15 points so far.

Six weeks is a long time in hockey. So, it'll be interesting to see how the Kraken adjusts moving forward. Seattle currently sits in fifth place of the Pacific Division. Hopefully, this franchise can turn things around. But at the same time, the roster is riddled with young prospects developing their game.

Look for the Kraken to replace Jaden Schwartz with one of those young rising stars until he returns from injury. Or, the front office could aim to sign a free agent. If anything, it's time for Matty Beniers to step up and get out of the slump he's in.