The Kraken continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Seattle Kraken continue their road trip as they face the It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kraken come into the game 8-10-5 on the year. Last time out they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead in the game scoring less than two minutes apart in the first period. The Kraken would tie it up. First Matty Beniers scored and then Alex Wennberg scored shorthanded to tie the game. The Blackhawks would score two more in the second period, but the Kraken would attempt the comeback. In the third period, Tye Kartye scored to make it 4-3, but they could not get the fourth goal and took the loss.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs enter the game 11-6-3 on the year but have lost two of their last three. Last time out they faced the Florida Panthers. The Panthers got a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Kevin Stenlund goal, but Noah Gregor would tie it up on an unassisted goal in the second period. Joseph Woll would end up making 38 saves in the game to force overtime, where the Maple Leafs would win in a shootout.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Maples Leafs Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-142)

Toronto Maples Leafs: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread

Two players are tied for the team lead in points this year, with one of those men coming from the blue line. That is Vince Dunn, who also leads the team in assists this year. He has three goals with 16 assists for his 19 points. Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand comes in with seven goals and 12 assists for his 19 points. Both of them have been solid on the power play as well. Dunn has a goal and seven assists, while Bjorkstrand comes in with two goals and five assists when man-up.

Meanwhile, it is Jared McCann who leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with nine goals on the season, plus he has five assists. On the power play, he has three goals and one assist. The best on the power play in terms of goals has been Jaden Schwartz, who is also second on the team in goals this year. He comes in with eight goals on the year with seven assists. Five of those have come on the power play with three assists.

On the power play this year, the Kraken sit 11th in the NHL. They have scored 16 times good for a 21.9 percent conversion rate. The Kraken has heavily struggled when a man was down though. They sit 25th in the NHL when man down this year, with a 75 percent success rate.

The Kraken are expected to start Phillip Grubauer in goal tonight. He is 5-7-0 on the year with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He has heavily struggled this month though. On the month he has a .863 save percentage and a 3.74 goals-against average. He has allowed three or more goals in all but two starts. One of them was pulled after 20 minutes after giving up two goals on seven shots.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread

The leading points man for the Maple Leafs this year is William Nylander. He comes into the game leading the team in points, tied for the lead in assists, and second on the team in goals. He has 12 goals on the year with 15 assists for his 21 points on the season. Nylander has also been solid on the power play, with five goals and gives assists this year. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and seven assists, to be second on the team in points. Like Nylander, he is doing well on the power play, with five goals and two assists.

Mitchell Marner comes into the game tied for third in the team in points this year. He comes into the game with five goals and 15 assists on the year. That gives him 20 points. He has a goal and six assists on the power play as well. Third on the team in goals and tied for third in points this year is John Tavares. He has seven goals and 13 assists this year, good for 20 points. Meanwhile, Morgan Rielly is having a solid year from the blue line. He has three goals and 13 assists this year, good for 16 points on the year.

On the power play, the Maple Leafs are seventh in the NHL. They have scored 15 power-play goals this year, with a 24.2 percent conversion rate on the season. Meanwhile, they are 19th on the penalty kill this year. They have a 78.6 percent success rate this year when man down.

It is expected to be Joseph Woll back in the net today for the Maple Leafs. He is 7-5-0 on the year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He has been facing a lot of shots as of late. Woll has faced 35 or more shots in each of the last three games but has also been over .910 in save percentage in all three of the games as well. Still, he is 2-1 in those games, with both wins going to overtime.

Final Kraken-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Seattle comes in off back-to-back losses. They have also not gotten good goaltending overall this year. The Maple Leafs will take advantage of that in this game. They have goal-scoring threats on multiple lines that can easily push the pace for them. Still, they are giving up a ton of shots. That should allow Seattle a chance to stay in this game. The change will not be enough though. The Kraken does not have enough players who can convert those chances regularly to keep up with the Maple Leafs. Take the Maple Leafs to cover at home in this one.

Final Kraken-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+118)