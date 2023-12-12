The Kraken have made a move on Philipp Grubauer amid the goaltender's lower-body injury he suffered over the weekend.

The Seattle Kraken will not have netminder Philipp Grubauer for some time after the team placed him on injured reserve on Sunday, per ESPN.

The Kraken made the decision amid the lower-body injury sustained by the former Stanley Cup champion in last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Without Grubauer, Seattle will most likely lean on backup goalie Joey Daccord to temporarily handle the regular starting duties between the pipes for Seattle, which is on an eight-game losing skid.

Daccord is joined in the Kraken goalie room by Chris Driedger, who has been recalled by Seattle together with defenseman Jaycob Megna to assume the vacancies on the roster, with both Grubauer and defenseman Justin Schultz suffering injuries in the Lightning game.

It hasn't been a shiny campaign so far for Grubauer with his struggles in front of the net compounded by an injury. On the season, Grubauer, who won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018, has a 5-9-1 record to go with a .884 saves percentage and 3.25 goals allowed per game.

Daccord, on the other hand, has appeared in 15 games, going 3-5-6 with a .896 saves percentage and 2.92 goals allowed per game.

As a team, the Kraken haven't been performing as well as they did last season in the NHL. They are struggling to find the back of the net, averaging just 2.52 goals per game (29th overall). Defensively, they are just 25th in the league with 3.38 goals allowed per contest.

Seattle (8-14-7) will look to stop the bleeding and get back in the win column this Tuesday when they host the Florida Panthers.