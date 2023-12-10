The Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Wild are 9-12-4 this season, and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. This includes their current two-game losing streak. Minnesota is led by Mats Zuccarello as he has collected 21 assists. His assist total is tied for 12th in the NHL while his 27 points is top-25. Joel Eriksson Ek is the leading goal scorer for the Wild. He has 13 on the season, which is tied for 15th most in the NHL. Minnesota struggles in net, though. They allow 3.44 goals per game, and have a save percentage under .900.

The Kraken are not having a good year. They are 8-13-7, and they have lost their last seven games. Seattle is 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. Vince Dunn has done a great job helping out the scorers as he has recorded 18 assists this season. His 22 points are tops on the Kraken, as well. Jared McCann leads the Kraken in goals with 13, including two in his last three games. The Kraken really struggle in goal. They allow 3.39 goals per game, and their save percentage is well under .900.

Filip Gustavsson and Joey Daccord are expected to be in net for their respective teams in this one.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Kraken Odds

Minnesota Wild: ML (-130)

Seattle Kraken: ML (+108)

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How to Watch Wild vs. Kraken

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Root Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild will be able to find the back of the net in this one. The Kraken allow the ninth-most goals in the NHL, and their goaltenders have the fourth-worst save percentage. Minnesota needs to control the puck in the offensive zone, but as long as they do that, they will score. This is important because the Wild need to win this game in the offensive zone. If they can play well with the puck, they will win this game.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle has been very bad in net, and their offense has not been much better. However, the Wild allow the seventh-most foals in the NHL. To go along with that, Minnesota has the sixth-worst save percentage. Whether that is bad goaltending play, or bad play from their skaters on defense, it does not matter. Seattle should be able to score in this game. To go along with that, the Kraken have taken the eight-most shots in the league. Their shot percentage is nowhere near they want it to be, but putting pucks on net is important in this one. As long as the Kraken can do this, they will win the game.

Final Wild-Kraken Prediction & Pick

I think this game will feature a lot of goals. Neither team plays well in the defensive zone, and their goalies have been struggling all year. Both teams should be able to put up three or more goals in this one. For that reason, I think the over is going to hit. As for the winner, this is a tough call. The Kraken have lost seven in a row, but four of those games have been by one goal. They are on the cusp, but they can not get over the edge. I am going to take the Kraken to win this game.

Final Wild-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken ML (+108), Over 6.5 (+110)