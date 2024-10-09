History unfolded in Seattle Tuesday as the Seattle Kraken played their season-opener against the St. Louis Blues. The Kraken lost the game 3-2, but there was plenty to cheer about for the Seattle crowd. Most notably, a pregame applause for assistant coach Jessica Campbell was a highlight of the Kraken's first game.

Campbell is the first woman to be a full-time NHL assistant coach, with Tuesday marking her first official game with the Kraken. She joined head coach Dan Bylsma as they both earned promotions to the NHL after coaching Seattle's AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The night was memorable for the Kraken despite the loss. The players have revolved around Campbell's hiring and are happy to be part of a barrier-breaking moment.

“It’s something that we’ve all been proud to be a part of,” Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn said, per Alison Likan of NHL.com. “It certainly makes a statement around the world for all women, so it’s a special moment for her tonight. It sucks we couldn’t get the win for her.”

Campbell said she probably won’t understand the magnitude of this moment until she looks back on it. She's focused on doing her job well because that's what got her into the NHL. Her mother, Monique, makes it a point to recognize her daughter's hard work.

“She got a really big cheer today that was really emotional and heartfelt and deserving,” Monique said. “I've seen her work really, really hard. She's put in a lot of time and energy studying the game and learning the game. It's been really exciting, and I respect her so much for all her work and her work ethic.”

Jessica Campbell more than earned her place behind an NHL bench. Regardless of how it works out with the Kraken, she'll always have the label of being the first full-time woman to coach in the NHL. That itself deserves a round of applause.