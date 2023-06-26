Kris Jenner is feeling really happy about her 13th grandchild. After the epic gender reveal party Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted, Jenner shared her excitement for her daughter. Sharing the original Kardashian-Barker video, Jenner wrote that the youngest one will be “lucky number 13” when it comes to her grandchildren, per People.

“I can’t wait to meet this beautiful new grandchild!! What a blessing!!!!!! #luckynumber13!!!!! Congratulations Travis and Kourt!! #repost @travisbarker @kourtneykardash,” Kris Jenner wrote for the video.

In said video, Kourtney Kardashian is sitting on her husband's lap while he waits at his drums. “Is our pyro guy ready?” the Blink-182 drummer then asked his wife.

“I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…,” Kardashian replied.

Then, someone who sounded like Khloe Kardashian shouted: “Let’s get the party started — we’re all excited!”

Travis Barker began his drumroll and struck the cymbals, which caused a blue streamers to shoot into the air. (It's a boy!) Kardashian and Barker kissed and hugged at the news. One person exclaimed that they weren't surprised, shouting: “I knew it!”

Kourtney announced that she was pregnant at her husband's concert. There was a Blink-182 concert on June 16 in Los Angeles, and Kourtney proudly cheered him on. Along with her was a sign announcing news that her and her husband had been waiting for. She held up a sign in large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Kourtney revealed that she got the inspiration for the idea from an older Blink-182 music video. In the band's visual for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” Kourtney shared a moment where a fan is holding a sign that reads, “Travis I'm Pregnant.”