Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Travis Barker. We know that, but now we know the gender of the baby too. What appeared to be a Kardashian family gathering turned out to be an epic gender reveal party. Kourtney and Travis' child is a boy!

In a video documenting the event, someone who sounds like Khloe screamed out: “Let's get the party started! We're all excited.”

Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer, sits at his drums, makes a drumroll, and suddenly blue streamers shoot into the sky, per TMZ. However, it wasn't a surprised for everyone. Someone screamed out, “I knew it!” as Travis and Kourtney Kardashian hugged and kissed.

Kourtney announced that she was pregnant at her husband's concert. There was a Blink-182 concert on June 16 in Los Angeles, and Kourtney proudly cheered him on. Along with her was a sign announcing news that her and her husband had been waiting for. She held up a sign in large black letters that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Kourtney revealed that she got the inspiration for the idea from an older Blink-182 music video. In the band's visual for their 1999 hit “All The Small Things,” Kourtney shared a moment where a fan is holding a sign that reads, “Travis I'm Pregnant.”

Since that announcement, Kourtney has been vocal about her pregnancy. The reality may be settling in for the reality star. In an Instagram post, she asked fans for help. She asked then for their “favorite clean body care” recommendations and immediately saw results. They've been doing well.