Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown had quite a start to his night against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Brown was feeling it right away in that game, as he torched Jordan Poole and the Wizards for 27 points in the first half alone. The bucket was seemingly as big as the Atlantic Ocean for Brown, who drained nearly everything he put up through the first two quarters of the contest.

Jaylen Brown caught FIRE in the 1st half 🔥 27 PTS

9/14 FGM

📺 BOS/WAS – Live on the NBA App: https://t.co/htyakZeFve pic.twitter.com/52z0YV3CwU — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2023

The Wizards simply had no answer in the first half for Jaylen Brown, who entered the contest having averaged 19.0 points on 45.5 percent shooting from the field in the Celtics' first two games of the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

The seven 3-pointers that Brown buried in the first half against the Wizards also turned out to tie a franchise record, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“Jaylen Brown's 7 3-pt FG in the 1st half vs the Wizards is tied for the most 3-pt FG made in any half in Celtics history.”

After a poor performance in the Celtics' win in the season opener against the New York Knicks in which he scored just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the floor, Brown has clearly picked things up and is now playing with the burning desire to embarrass opposing defenses. In last Friday's victory over the Miami Heat at TD Garden, Brown sizzled with 27 points, knocking down 11 of his 22 field-goal attempts while sinking three 3-pointers on seven shots from behind the arc.

With the zone he is in, Brown will be a marked man by the Indiana Pacers, who will visit the Celtics on Wednesday.