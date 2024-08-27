Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg has already caught the eye of NBA front offices with his exceptional high school performances. Now, at 17, he's making waves off the court by signing with New Balance, raising his $1.4 million NIL value. The deal is generating a lot of buzz on social media, and Kyle Kuzma has used the opportunity to renew his anti-Nike stance.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Washington Wizards forward bluntly stated, “Nike Cooked,” reacting to Flagg's choice to break the tradition of Duke athletes signing with Nike. It’s uncertain if this signals a change in the sneaker market, but if it does, Kuzma will be happy about it.

Cooper Flagg signing with New Balance instead of Nike

This might be a missed chance for Nike, which typically signs the game's next big star. Flagg is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 Draft, and teams are eager to secure his services.

Atlanta Hawks' top pick, Zaccharie Risacher, wore Nike shoes despite not being signed by the brand, while Nike has a deal with Victor Wembanyama, who will be a major part of their future. Flagg, however, broke the trend due to his family’s ties with New Balance.

New Balance has already teamed up with NBA stars like Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Jamal Murray, and Cameron Brink.

The company also has contracts with tennis star Coco Gauff and track and field athlete Quincy Wilson.

The Maine native highlighted his hometown connection to New Balance when explaining his decision to sign with them.

“The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me,” Flagg remarked via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“That makes this really different and special. My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It's a perfect fit,” he continued.

Flagg already impressing in his young career

In his senior year, the 6-foot-9 Flagg averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks for Montverde Academy, which finished the season undefeated at 34–0 and won the national championship.

He received the Gatorade National Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball USA, and Naismith Prep Player of the Year awards.

Flagg reclassified from the 2025 class to 2024 before his senior year, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft when he turns 18 as a freshman. He committed to Duke in October after strong recruitment from UConn, Kansas, and Kentucky.

Cooper Flagg stood out during Team USA's pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas with his performance for the Select Team in scrimmages. He was the only college player and teenager chosen for the Select Team, increasing excitement for his freshman season at Duke and his NBA prospects.

Kyle Kuzma's beef with Nike

Kyle Kuzma, formerly a Nike athlete, left the brand and signed with Puma in 2019. Since then, he has regularly taken jabs at Nike, aligning himself with Jaylen Brown in the Nike Haters club.

Nike signed Kuzma when he entered the league, with a $25,000 annual deal that allowed him to wear his favorite Kobe shoes. Many players preferred Kobes, so when Nike failed to make Kobe Bryant a lifetime athlete after his death, Kuzma criticized the brand.

“The way the brand handled the whole 24 situation… smh!”, Kuzma tweeted in 2021.

Nike ceased production of Kobes after Vanessa Bryant ended the contract, citing the brand’s unwillingness to honor Kobe’s legacy.

Earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant and Nike renewed their partnership. The new agreement includes Nike donating “100 percent of the net proceeds yearly from Gianna's shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation,” according to Vanessa Bryant.

Last year, Kuzma took aim at Nike for damaging the “Nostalgia of jerseys” after the City Edition LA Clippers jerseys were leaked on X. The redesigned jerseys deviated from the team's classic colors, disappointing NBA fans. Ironically, Kuzma's current team, the Wizards, also uses Nike jerseys, so he has to wear them despite his prejudice with the brand.