PSG star Kylian Mbappe is not only a football sensation but has also become a prominent figure in the political landscape, sharing a close bond with French President Emmanuel Macron, reported by GOAL. The PSG superstar was recently a distinguished guest at an event hosted by Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, where he mingled with political leaders and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Emmanuel Macron, a fervent sports enthusiast, has consistently demonstrated his passion for various sports, from attending rugby matches to expressing his love for Ligue 1 side Marseille. Macron's affinity for football reached its pinnacle when he jubilantly celebrated France's World Cup victory in 2018.
The French president has formed a unique connection with Kylian Mbappe, recognizing the footballer's influence as the biggest name in French sport. Jean-Baptiste Guegan, a French geopolitical expert, sheds light on this dynamic relationship, highlighting the commonalities between the two – youth, individualism, and a penchant for success. “The two men have a common and comparable trajectory; they are young in comparison to their peers, and they are winners. They are hyperactive, individualistic and precocious characters. Mbappe learned a lot from Macron during their frequent lunches together and he is fascinated by politics, power and the world. And then Macron is a political animal who loves football.
Mbappe's significance to Macron extends beyond personal fascination; it strategically targets a demographic that the president struggles to connect with – the young and predominantly French social media audience, totaling over 146 million followers. Additionally, Mbappe's appeal spans across the middle and upper classes, entrepreneurs, and the elderly, portraying an image of education, investment, popularity, and unity.
Despite Kylian Mbappe's popularity, there is a perceived disconnect with PSG's most fervent fans, who view him as more distant due to lucrative sponsorships and substantial professional contracts. As Mbappe's contract with PSG approaches its conclusion, speculations arise about his potential move to Real Madrid in La Liga. The 25-year-old may soon bid adieu to France, becoming another ‘Galactico' for the Spanish giants.