Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still seeing one another but an insider reveals that the pair are “not serious.”

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” the source told PEOPLE, clarifying that their relationship is “not serious.”

Kylie Jenner shares two kids with her ex Travis Scott. She and the rapper have one daughter Stormi, 5, and one son Aire, 15 months. Scott and Jenner broke up in January.

The rapper reportedly spoke about Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship earlier this month.

“Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he’s not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothée],” a source told Us Weekly.

News of Jenner and Chalamet potentially dating started in mid-April as the two met earlier this year in Europe.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider said to US Weekly back in April. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

As to why they are “taking things as they come,” both have extremely busy.

“Kylie and Timothée are still casually dating, but it’s not that serious and they’re taking things as they come,” the source explains of the reality TV star and the ‘Little Women’ actor. “They both have incredibly busy schedules which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go.”

Chalamet was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Lily-Rose Depp that lasted roughly about two years. The actor has also been linked to Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon previously.