Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have the full support of the Kardashian clan.

“Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating,” a source told PEOPLE about Jenner and Chalamet spending more time together.

Although Jenner is having a good time, she doesn’t want to force anything, the insider added.

“She is getting to know him,” the insider said. “Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure.”

The source also spilled that The Kardashian star met the Oscar nominee earlier this year in Europe.

“They have a lot to chat about,” the source said, adding that the actor “is fun and charming.”

Chalamet has the family’s blessing as the Kardashians wanted Jenner to “move on” and is “happy and supportive of Kylie dating,” the source concluded.

Gossip site DeuxMoi was the first to report that Jenner and Chalamet might be Hollywood’s hottest couple. They posted a video of the two chatting at Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture by Haider Ackermann show in Paris back in January.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

Kylie Jenner was previously dating rapper Travis Scott whom she has two children with; daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire, 1. In March, a source told ET that Kylie “wants to keep things cordial between her and Travis for the sake of their family. She wants things to be balanced and remain drama-free.” Prior to Scott, she was in a long-term relationship with Tyga. Tyga and Jenner broke up in 2017.

As for the Dune star, he was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Lily-Rose Depp that lasted roughly about two years. The actor has also been linked to Eiza Gonzalez and Lourdes Leon previously.