Travis Scott has reportedly shared his feeling about his ex Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet dating.

“Although Travis understands that Kylie is free to date whoever she wants, he’s not exactly ecstatic about the whole situation [with Timothée],” a source told Us Weekly.

Scott and Jenner broke up in January. The former couple share two children together: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider told the publication back in January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Since then, the two have been co-parenting their two children.

“Despite his feelings, Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on co-parenting in a healthy manner,” the insider adds.

“Kylie and Timothee are still casually dating, but it’s not that serious and they’re taking things as they come,” the source explains of the reality TV star and the Little Women actor. “They both have incredibly busy schedules which keeps them away from each other for lengthy periods of time. That can make it hard to build a solid foundation, but they’re still in communication and open to seeing where things go.”

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” the insider said to the publication back in April. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

The pair have been seen hanging out since last month but have yet to put an official title on their dating.