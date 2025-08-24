Former MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is setting the record straight about his son, Raja Jackson. In a disturbing video circulating the incident, the MMA legend's son is seen throwing punches after wrestler Stewart Smith, aka Syko Stu, is unconscious in the ring. Raja was dragged off of Syko Stu by two wrestlers before exiting the ring.

Rampage is speaking out with an update on Syko Stu's condition and what he thought of his son's actions.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable,” Rampage wrote on the Kick livestream that happened on Saturday (Aug. 23). “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback' in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show.”

Ramapage shared that he is disappointed in how his son behaved in the ring.

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is an MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.,” he continued.”I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!”

The MMA icon shared that there could have beeen other factors that contributed to Raja's behavior but still there is no excuse.

“He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation,” he added.

Fans react to disturbing video of the match

While Rampage showed some empathy towards Syko Stu and his son, a lot of fans were not having it and continued to express their outrage in Raja's actions.

“Your son threw 22 haymakers at an unconscious man like a total lunatic he needs locked up,” one fan responded to Rampage's post on X.

“I get that he’s your son but punching an unconscious person 22 times in the face is not just ‘a work that went wrong' this is attempted murder,” another fan reacted.

Another fan posted a video of Syko Stu apologizing to Raja before the event, “Your son accepted his apology before the brutal attack, Raja belongs in prison for a long time.”

Raja has not reacted to the video as of this writing. It's unclear what it Syko Stu's current condition and there have been no reports of a criminal charge or police involvement at this time.