Kyrie Irving will sign a deal with KICKS CREW, becoming Chief Community Officer and furthering his brand under sportswear giant ANTA.

Dallas Mavericks' star Kyrie Irving has been a busy man off the court since his departure from Nike just over a year ago. Since, Irving has found a new, more immersive role at ANTA, a sportswear brand based in China and the largest sports brand in the world in terms of revenue. He's announced his first sneaker with the brand, unveiled his new logo, and will now sign a new deal to make his shoes accessible all over the world. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

On December 11, 2023, Kyrie Irving will sign a deal that makes him an equity shareholder and Chief Community Officer of the brand KICKS CREW. KICKS CREW is the leading global digital marketplace for authentic sneakers and apparel. They also serve as a nexus for sneaker companies trying to grow their brand and they've given NBA players like Austin Reaves, Aaron Gordon, Damian Lillard, and now Kyrie Irving a platform to establish and grow their personal brands.

Kyrie Irving has always been vocal about having his own identity and culture within his own brand. He has a plethora of interests outside of basketball and he's always looking to advance societal change and social justice. This deal is no different as Irving believes he's taking a massive leap in advancing community through sneakers.

“I’m excited to partner and invest in KICKS CREW’s vision to empower a new generation of independent consumers and thinkers. This is an empowerment play for my fellow entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes who have and want their independent visions and approaches celebrated. My role as Chief Community Officer at KICKS CREW is centered around the mission of bringing all communities together through their love of sneaker culture to push forward unity and philanthropy,” said Kyrie Irving when discussing his new investment.

KICKS CREW continued in their statement: “Kyrie Irving's role as Chief Community Officer will also showcase a cause-driven, community-centric approach, empowering new brands and collaborations that blend art and basketball in new ways. His efforts will extend globally, including initiatives and projects to positively impact the Middle East and Africa, embodying a broader social and cultural engagement vision.”

With the announcement comes the release of Irving's newest ANTA Shock Wave 5, which will be made available in 11 new colorways. Take an exclusive look at the pairs dropping below.

Furthering his philanthropic approach, Irving will be celebrating the deal by releasing and giving away 111 pairs of the ANTA Shock Wave 5 during his '11 Days of Giving' promotion with KICKS CREW. Fans can sign up on their website for a chance to win one of Kyrie's 11 new colorways dropping soon.

The entire ANTA Shock Wave 5 collection is now available on KICKS CREW. Kyrie Irving’s first signature shoe with ANTA is expected to launch in the first half of 2024. What do we think about these? Will you be grabbing a pair?