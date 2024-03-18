On Sunday afternoon, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving snatched victory from the jaws of his defeats with a game-winning buzzer beater against Nikola Jokic and the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets. With just under three seconds remaining, Irving caught an inbounds pass and immediately found himself flanked by Jokic, so the Mavericks star switched the ball over to his left hand and tossed in a running floater from the free throw line across his body to give Dallas the epic victory, which moved them into a virtual tie with the Sacramento Kings for sixth place in the vaunted Western Conference playoff picture.
After the win, Irving got one hundred percent honest on why he believes a ring could be in the Mavericks' future.
“Championship is the ultimate goal. So, that's what we're playing for,” said Irving, per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
“We're not satisfied just with going in and being competitive with some of the best teams in the West or the league. We want to beat them, and that's the same mentality other teams have against us,” added the Mavericks superstar point guard.
Irving also took the time to praise the Mavericks' resiliency despite what had been a rough fourth quarter showing up to the final moments.
“We made some mistakes throughout the game, which is going to happen, but I feel like we were very resilient, and we have that mindset and mentality that we still have more work to do.”
The Mavericks next hit the hardwood on Tuesday vs the San Antonio Spurs.